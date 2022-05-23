Outstanding businesses awarded at the Ghana West Africa Business Excellence Awards

Among the winners at this year's event were Mr Daniel Sackey, MD of Ecobank Ghana Limited (Outstanding CEO - Banking), Emirates Airline (Outstanding airline company of the year), Bui Power Authority (Industry Leadership award in the power sector), Starlife Assurance (Outstanding Life Insurance Company) and The Little Cow Consulting Limited (Outstanding Marketing Company).

The 2022 Ghana-West Africa Business Excellence Awards was hosted by the Ghana-West Africa Business Excellence Awards and is endorsed by the West Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Strategic Accountancy Africa.

Below is a brief profile of some of the winners:

A. Emirates:

The world's largest international airline helping to connect Dubai to the world and the world to Dubai. In 2021, the airline rebuilt its global network and today operates to more than 130 destinations on over 140 Boeing 777s and more than 60 A380s. Living up to its "Fly Better"

B. The Little Cow Consulting Limited

The Little Cow Consulting Limited is an international full-service strategy and marketing company. With offices in Ghana and Rwanda, TLC supports indigenous African and global organisations in Africa to optimise their value creation potential with unconventional, high-quality, end-to-end solutions. The company has supported clients such as GIZ, Bank of Kigali, The American Soybean Association, GCB Bank, Grundfos Pumps, and Yedent Agro Processing, among others, with strategy, marketing and go to market solutions.

C. Ghacem Limited

Ghacem was founded by the Government of Ghana in collaboration with Norcem (now Scancem) of Norway on 30th August 1967 under the guidance of the late Dr J. A Addison. It was established with high hopes of a prosperous industrial future. Heidelberg Cement is currently the majority shareholder of Ghacem with 93.1%, the Ghana Government with 5% and the late Dr J. A Addison 1,9%.

There are two factories in both Tema and Takoradi, churning out 4million tons of cement annually. With the high demand for cement in Ghana, Ghacem currently has 6 depots and 12 sales offices delivering customer excellence to its customers. Ghacem has paid over GHS 1trillion to date in taxes to the Ghana government. Its dividend payment to the government of Ghana is over GHS 25 million

D. Bui Power Authority

Bui Power Authority (BPA) commenced operations of the Bui Generating Station in 2013 following the Authority's establishment by an Act of Parliament, BPA Act 740, 2007. BPA's mandate was amended by the Bui Power Authority (Amendment) Act 1046, 2020, to include key responsibilities of Ghana's Renewable Energy Authority. BPA has since led Ghana's Renewable Energy charge, earning itself the mantra "Renewable Energy Leaders". BPA has so far achieved the following feat.

• Commissioning and operationalising Ghana's first National Interconnected Transmission System(NITS) connected 50MW Solar Plant out of 250MW under development.

• Commissioning of Ghana's first NITS connected 1 MW Floating Solar Plant out of 5MW under development.

• Commissioning and operationalising Ghana's first Micro Hydro Plant at Alavanyo in the Volta Region of Ghana (45kW Tsatsadu Generating Station). Operationalising pilot Solar and Wind projects at its Head Office.

E. GHANA UNION ASSURANCE

Ghana Union Assurance started as the Insurance Division of UA C. (now Unilever) during the Gold Coast days. When Northern Assurance Company of Britain appointed UAC as its chief agent to offer all classes of insurance. In 1962 it ceded its life business to the Crusader Insurance Company. Ghana Union Assurance Company became a Ghanaian owned company in 1992 when Commercial Union Assurance Company of the United Kingdom sold its interest to existing shareholders. Our vision is to continue our quest to be a clear market leader and the name in Ghana's Insurance Industry.

The Ghana - West Africa Business Excellence Awards provides a platform to recognise individuals and companies that create a friendly atmosphere to welcome investors and/or play a significant role in developing various sectors in Ghana and West Africa. The Awards recognise the industry's merits and set a benchmark for excellence, whilst rewarding innovative ideas that have pushed the boundaries of what is possible. The Awards recognise excellence in industries, sectors and individual/personality excellence.