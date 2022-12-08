Over 8 million SIM cards blocked – Ursula reveals

Madam Owusu-Ekuful opined that persons who are yet to re-register their SIM cards must do so to help in weeding out criminals who take advantage of the internet’s anonymity to defraud others.

“Those who have linked their SIM cards to their Ghana card in the first phase of the registration exercise, but have not gone on to conclude the registration exercise by doing the biometric capture phase, are those whose SIMs have been blocked.

“It is important that we do this because without the security of our devices we are all at risk. There are fraudsters and criminals out there who are using the anonymity of the internet and social media to defraud others, and we need to ensure that no one can hide behind this anonymity.”

From December 1, 2022, hundreds thronged various registration centres of their telecommunication networks to have their SIMs re-registered after they were blocked.

This resulted in chaos as some of these SIM registration centres.

The SIM re-registration exercise began in October 2021 when the government introduced a new law that required mobile customers to link their SIM cards with their national identity card (Ghana Card) or risk being disconnected.