Over ¢400 million of investors’ funds locked up at NTHC

Some workers of state-owned Ghana Oil (GOIL) are among customers of the National Trust Holding Company whose monies are locked up.

The GOIL workers have about ¢30 million locked up at NTHC and are piling up pressure to retrieve their investments.

The GOIL workers have threatened legal action against NTHC if they fail to pay them their monies within an agreed stipulated time.

The Joy News report stated that the GOIL workers, who number about 120, said since 2020, NTHC had unilaterally discontinued the investment of the funds in various instruments and had, therefore, stopped the payment of interest to depositors.

A letter signed by the lawyer for the aggrieved GOIL workers noted that the decision taken by the investment firm (NTHC) to stop payment was a breach of contract.

“All attempts by the affected investors to retrieve their money have not been successful. For the past two years or so, all that the management of NTHC has done is to give unfulfilled promises of paying the investors their money.”

“I, therefore, have my client’s instructions to demand payment of their money within fourteen (14) days from the date of this letter failing, which they deserve the right to take all legal steps to have their money paid to them,” the letter noted.

On their part, the management of NTHC has confirmed the company’s indebtedness to the staff of GOIL and other clients but said the investment firm was engaging government for some support.

Managing Director of NTHC, Isaac Charles Acquah, said management was aware of the situation and working towards resolving it.

“With respect to GOIL, because of the quantum involved, management held a meeting with the staff of GOIL to discuss the effort being made to get their money paid to them.

“We are not happy about it and we recognise the pain we are putting them through, we are not ignoring them because I led my management team to meet them,” Mr Acquah said told Joy News.