Payment of coupons and principals on old bonds to commence on March 13 – Finance Ministry

The Ministry said this only applies to old bondholders who did not sign up for the DDEP.

“Secondly, in fulfillment of the assurance given by Government to bondholders who did not tender, the Ministry is taking administrative steps to ensure that payments of coupons and principals of the old bonds resume by 13th March, 2023,” part of the statement reads.

The assurance comes against the backdrop of three bondholder groups marching to the Finance Ministry on Monday to demand the immediate payment of coupons and principals which matured on February 6th and 20th February, 2023.

They are the Coalition of Individual Bondholders Groups made up of Pensioner Bondholders Forum, Individual Bondholders Association of Ghana and Individual Bondholders Forum.

The group gathered at the Finance Ministry on Monday, February 27, to check on the payment of coupons and principal for bondholders whose bonds had matured but whose payment had not been honoured despite government’s promise.

A member of the coalition, Dr Adu Anane Antwi speaking to Citi News said the government has had enough time to compile the list of those who didn’t tender in their bonds for the debt exchange for them to be paid.