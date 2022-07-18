While PPT, since its incorporation, has been established as the go-to pension organization for workers in the informal sector, offering flexible and convenient pension solutions for all, Uniti combines proven digital technology and market-tested apps to deliver impact-centric services enabling unconnected people to participate in and enrich the global economy.

Uniti’s initial pilot to connect local farming communities in the Ahafo Brong region of Ghana to high-impact digital services saw 17% of its customers report the need for financial protection toward retirement as a primary life goal, a need that this collaboration timely addresses.

To complement its current digital finance service offer, Uniti’s partnership with PPT will respond to customers’ need for old age income security by widening access to innovative financial services like pensions to reach underserved communities and develop a new market. Currently, 34% of Uniti’s current customers have signed up for the PPT services, thus taking a first step towards reaching their goal: securing their retirement income towards a financially liberating future.

This partnership serves as an essential accelerator for farmers within the target region to be further immersed in the financial literacy fold. The high touch support offered by Uniti’s methodology is expected to improve customer engagement and provide solid ground for expansion. The collaboration is also in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals 1 and 8 of ensuring No Poverty, Decent Work, and Economic Growth for all.

About People’s Pension Trust

People’s Pension Trust (PPT) is a licensed Corporate Trustee that provides innovative, flexible, and digitally driven pension services to both formal and informal workers in Ghana. To sign on to a pension plan, dial *789*111# or visit https://bit.ly/PPTSignup

About Uniti Networks

Uniti Networks is a seasoned team of professionals from the worlds of technology, innovation, corporate finance, development, and impact. The network uses mobile technology as a scalable infrastructure for the direct delivery of impact-focused apps and services.