Pilots who missed landing after falling asleep suspended

Independent website The Aviation Herald said the pilots fell asleep during the flight and were only woken up by an alarm triggered when autopilot mode disconnected.

The plane circled back to land 25 minutes later, flight data showed.

Ethiopian Airlines said on Friday, August 19, that flight ET343 had temporarily lost communication with air traffic control but landed safely after it was restored.

“The concerned crew have been removed from operation pending further investigation,” the airline said in a statement without saying if the pilots had been asleep.

“Appropriate corrective action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation,” it added.

The flight between the two capitals normally takes less than two hours.

In March 2019, a Boeing 737 MAX operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed six minutes after takeoff into a field southeast of Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board.

The disaster, five months after a similar crash in Indonesia, triggered the global grounding of the jet for 20 months, before it returned to service in late 2020.

Ethiopian Airlines, a 100 per cent state-owned company, reported a turnover of $3.51 billion for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.