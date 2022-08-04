The Police received a distress call that there was a robbery attack on the Adom Gold buying shop around 7:30pm on Wednesday, August 3, and Police moved quickly to the scene. While the robbers were fleeing the scene upon seeing the Police, they started shooting indiscriminately injuring an officer in the process. Police returned fire but the robbers managed to escape.
Police foil robbery attack on gold buying shop at Konongo
The Police have foiled a robbery attack on a gold buying shop at Konongo in the Ashanti region.
The officer is currently on admission at the Konongo Odumase Government Hospital and in stable condition.
The Inspector-General of Police has spoken to him and the commanders on the ground.
There is currently an ongoing anti-robbery operation in the area to get the suspects arrested to face justice.
Meanwhile, the Police have urged members of the community to remain calm and be on the lookout for any suspicious characters among them and inform the Police accordingly.
They also urge hospitals and other health facilities in the area to report to the Police any persons who report to them for treatment of gunshot wounds or any other wounds.
Still, in the Ashanti region, Six students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have been remanded on Wednesday.
The suspects were accused of raping a first-year student.
The development comes after the suspects were arraigned at the Asokore Mampong District Court.
This is the second time a KNUST student has been charged with raping another student at the school.
