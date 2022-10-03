Prepaid credit issues not a sabotage – ECG MD

Speaking to the press in Accra, Mr. Mahama said: “I don’t feel sabotaged. I don’t feel sabotaged at all. I just feel we are working and there are challenges and in every working environment there are pushes and there are pools, and we just have to work hard to ensure that the right systems are put in place, so things move in the right direction”.

“It is work that we are doing. So we plead with you to help us help you. We have challenges, but we believe by close of work today, most of the machines will be working well and everyone will be able to buy their power,” he added.

Some ECG prepaid consumers were left in the dark after a technical challenge affected the purchase of credits for their meters.

On October 1, ECG said they had fixed the vending challenges.

In a press release, the power distribution company noted that consumers who were having challenges buying credits can now do so at the ending points.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana wishes to inform all stakeholders, especially our cherished customers on our prepayment metering system that the issue with the 3rd Party Vending Points has been resolved,” part of the statement read.

“Customers can now purchase electricity credits from their nearest vending points, and all ECG District offices, including tomorrow Sunday, 2nd October 2022, from 9.00 am – 4.00 pm,” ECG added.