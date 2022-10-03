RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

Prepaid credit issues not a sabotage – ECG MD

Evans Annang

Samuel Dubik Mahama, the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has scoffed off suggestions that the recent challenges with the prepaid system is a sabotage on his administration.

Samuel Dubik Mahama, ECG MD
Samuel Dubik Mahama, ECG MD

According to him, in every organization there are bound to be challenges therefore the system challenges is normal.

Read Also

Speaking to the press in Accra, Mr. Mahama said: “I don’t feel sabotaged. I don’t feel sabotaged at all. I just feel we are working and there are challenges and in every working environment there are pushes and there are pools, and we just have to work hard to ensure that the right systems are put in place, so things move in the right direction”.

“It is work that we are doing. So we plead with you to help us help you. We have challenges, but we believe by close of work today, most of the machines will be working well and everyone will be able to buy their power,” he added.

Some ECG prepaid consumers were left in the dark after a technical challenge affected the purchase of credits for their meters.

On October 1, ECG said they had fixed the vending challenges.

In a press release, the power distribution company noted that consumers who were having challenges buying credits can now do so at the ending points.

ECG prepaid meters
ECG prepaid meters Pulse Ghana

“The Electricity Company of Ghana wishes to inform all stakeholders, especially our cherished customers on our prepayment metering system that the issue with the 3rd Party Vending Points has been resolved,” part of the statement read.

“Customers can now purchase electricity credits from their nearest vending points, and all ECG District offices, including tomorrow Sunday, 2nd October 2022, from 9.00 am – 4.00 pm,” ECG added.

Customers in Volta Region, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw and Tafo were affected.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Mobile money booth

Bank of Ghana sends strong warning to Qwikloan defaulters

Sam Jonah

Ghana government shamefully sold all its shares in AngloGold Ashanti – Sam Jonah

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Ofori-Atta speaks: We need collaboration of Ghanaians for economic miracle

Ghana ports

Importers, exporters bemoan new exchange rates for port duties