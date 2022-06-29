President appoints Hugh C.A Brown as Executive Director of Forest Services Division

A letter signed by Ing. Mrs. Mabel Amoako-Atta, Secretary of the Public Services Commission noted that his appointment took effect from June 14, 2022 and charged Mr. Brown to help provide strategic vision and direction for the achievement of the strategic and business objectives and goals of the FSD and the Forestry Commission.

Profile of Mr. Hugh C.A Brown

Hugh is a certified forester with over 28 years’ work experience in tropical forest management, protection and development. Hugh holds a BSc. in Natural Resources Management and an MBA from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Ghana, and Masters in Forestry (MF) from Yale University, U.S.A.

His professional affiliations include Ghana Institute of Foresters (member, 1994); Society of American Foresters (Certified Forester, 2010); and Society for Ecological Restoration (member, 2010; Certified Ecological Restoration Practitioner, 2018).

He currently represents Africa on the steering committee of TEAKNET, an international network of institutions, companies and individuals involved in the cultivation, research, harvesting, processing and marketing of teak timber. He was instrumental in helping Ghana win the bid to host the upcoming World Teak Conference (WTC 2022) in September this year.

Under his able leadership as Director of Operations (Plantations), FSD, over 450,000 hectares of degraded forest land is currently under restoration nationwide employing various landscape restoration interventions.

He also recently coordinated the planting of an estimated 7 million tree seedlings and 25 million tree seedlings under the President’s flagship programme dubbed Green Ghana 2021 and 2022 respectively which aims at restoring our degraded landscapes and contributing to the global fight against climate change.