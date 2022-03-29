President to assent E-Levy into law ASAP - Mensah-Bonsu

“President [Nana] Akufo-Addo will assent to the bill as soon as possible,” he said, while answering questions posed to him by journalists at the press conference.

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs further explained to the journalists that a parliamentary committee is supposed to fine-tune the approved bill to ensure that all the necessary clauses are properly captured before the policy document is presented to the President for his approval.

“Today [Tuesday] because of the [Black Stars] match, I’m not sure that the committee can meet. I’m sure in the course of the week, it will be ready for the President’s assent,” the MP for Suame added.

Prior to the passing of the bill, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said his side still opposes the E-Levy.

Iddrisu urged President Akufo-Addo to withdraw the E-Levy Bill from the House as the Minority will not have anything to do with the controversial Bill.