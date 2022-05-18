Producer Price Inflation rate for April inflation 31.2% - GSS

The rate represents a 1.9 percentage point increase in producer inflation relative to the rate recorded in March 2022 (29.3%).

The month-on-month change in the producer price index between March 2022 and April 2022 was 1.1 percent

The producer price inflation in the Mining and Quarrying sub-sector increased by 1.6 percentage points over the March 2022 rate of 33.6 percent to 35.2 percent in April 2022.

The producer inflation for the Manufacturing sub-sector, which constitutes more than two-thirds of the total industry, increased by 2.6 percentage points to 38.6 percent.

The utility sub-sector recorded a 1.1 percent inflation rate for April 2022.

Trends

In April 2021, the producer price inflation rate for all industry was 10.9 percent. The rate increased to a record 11.8 percent but decreased continuously to record 8.1 percent in August 2021. Subsequently, it resumes an upward trend to record 31.2 percent in April 2022.

Manufacturing Sector

In April 2022, two out of the 16 major groups in the manufacturing sub-sector recorded inflation rates higher than the sector average of 38.6 percent. Manufacture of coke, refined petroleum products and nuclear fuel recorded the highest inflation rate of 76.1 percent, while the Publishing, printing and reproduction of recorded media recorded the least inflation rate of 2.6 percent (Fig. 2).

Petroleum Price Index