Provident Insurance donates essential medical equipment to Princess Marie Louise children hospital to mark 40th anniversary

An elated Medical Superintendent, Dr. Maame Yaa Nyarko emphasized, “We are more than grateful for this kind gesture from Provident Insurance. Not only for the presentation but the timeliness and we can assure you that they will be put to good use for the benefit of our patients and staff.

“Attaining 40 years is such a great achievement for us. Provident Insurance has a strong resolve to protect lives and livelihood from unexpected occurrences. We will continue to spread our arm of protection wide for the benefit of all. We will also continue to serve the Ghanaian society dutifully and give back to them whenever we can,” Mr. Michael Ashong, the Chief Executive Officer of Provident Insurance remarked.

Provident Insurance will remain dedicated to providing security for all Ghanaians and make the society a better place for the present and the future with our consistency in keeping with our corporate social responsibilities.

About Provident Insurance

Provident Insurance Company (Provident) is a private Limited Liability company which was registered in Ghana in February, 1981. It commenced business in October 1982 on the principle of providing our policyholders with a near perfect protection.

We are committed to delivering professional and client-oriented services and settling claims speedily by leveraging on technology to achieve operational viability for the mutual benefit of stakeholders.