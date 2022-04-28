Remittances, MoMo cash-in & cash-out will not attract E-Levy charges - GRA

“Additionally, payments for utility bills and purchases of airtime will also not attract the levy provided the utility or airtime provider is registered with the GRA for income tax or VAT.”

The GRA further noted that withdrawals from ATMs are also exempted from the 1.5% charge.

Below are other transactions that will not attract the E-Levy charges;

A cumulative transfer of GHS 100 made by the same person.

A transfer between accounts owned by the same person.

Transfers for the payment of taxes, fees and charges on the Ghana.gov platform

Electronic clearing of cheques

Specified merchant payments (that is, payments to commercial establishments registered with the GRA for income tax and VAT purposes)

Transfers between principal, master agent, and agent’s accounts.

Meanwhile, the GRA asserts that transactions that are to attract E-Levy charges include;

Mobile money transfers done between accounts on the same Electronic Money Issuer.

Mobile money transfer to a receiver on another Electronic Money Issuer [Interoperability transfer]

Transfer from a bank account to [another person’s] mobile money account.

From a mobile money account to [another person’s] bank account.

Bank transfers on an instant paid digital platform.