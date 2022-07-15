The event will take place at the Great Hall of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) – Kumasi in the Ashanti region on July 23, 2022.
Renowned Economist Sam Ankrah to speak at 2022 National Youth Mentorship summit
Renowned Economist who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Africa Investment Group, Dr. Sam Ankrah is expected to speak at the National Youth Mentorship Summit 2022 as the keynote speaker.
Dr. Ankrah with his great wealth of experience as an economist will give the keynote address on the theme “Developing an Entrepreneurial Youth”.
The summit will also see other notable speakers such as deputy finance minister Dr. John Kumah among others motivate the youth across the country.
