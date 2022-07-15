RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

Renowned Economist Sam Ankrah to speak at 2022 National Youth Mentorship summit

Authors:

Evans Effah

Renowned Economist who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Africa Investment Group, Dr. Sam Ankrah is expected to speak at the National Youth Mentorship Summit 2022 as the keynote speaker.

Renowned Economist and President of the African Investment Group (AIG), Dr Sam Ankrah

The event will take place at the Great Hall of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) – Kumasi in the Ashanti region on July 23, 2022.

Dr. Ankrah with his great wealth of experience as an economist will give the keynote address on the theme “Developing an Entrepreneurial Youth”.

The summit will also see other notable speakers such as deputy finance minister Dr. John Kumah among others motivate the youth across the country.



Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

