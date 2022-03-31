Retail pharmacists to charge consultation fees from April 30

''GNCoP shall engage with relevant stakeholders to develop a service fee policy for pharmacists in retail pharmacies to take effect from 30th of April 2022. The fee shall include counselling, dispensing and other relevant fees.''

''In due time we shall require pharmacists in retail pharmacies to provide proof of professional liability insurance for the services they render on behalf of member companies as well as proof of their tax obligations to the state as professionals,'' GNCoP stated.

GNCoP disclosed this in a press statement issued on March 23, 2022, by its National Executive Council to deliberate on issues that are of national importance and matters confronting the businesses of its members.

The chamber further added that it will engage with the Ministry of Health to finalize and implement the policy as well as seeing to the passage of the policy into law.

''GNCop will collaborate with Ministry of Health and other stakeholders for the finalization and implementation of the policy, organizing sensitization workshops on the policy and advocating for the passage of the policy into law.''

It also said, “GNCop has observed with concern the proliferation of various tender document and fees that have made going business with public institutions cumbersome and expensive. It was therefore decided that standard tender documents and charges must be discussed, so that agreed common forms and fees are used’’.

The Chamber further expressed its dismay to the high level of indebtedness of health facilities including private and public institutions to member companies.

It is to this end that the GNCop has announced that a 1% quarterly compound interest plus the current Bank of Ghana prevailing interest rate, shall be charged on all institutions indebted to its member companies beyond the stipulated contractual period.

Members are also urged to cover all credit transactions with contracts no matter the amount involved to ensure that all necessary warranties are in place.

It also stated in the press statement that an engagement will be done with a credit referencing bureau which is to allow its members share the list of all debtors on a monthly basis effective from April 1.