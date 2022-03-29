Sachet and packaged water producers to increase price again from 1 April

According to the association, “the price reviews have been necessitated by the rising cost of inputs, such as fuel and packaging materials, which are mainly imported and produced from petroleum sources.”

It, however, cautioned that “there might be slight variations in prices across the regions due to haulage to remote and distant areas.”

The association recommended that “ice bottled water 500ml be retailed at GHS2.00, and iced bottled water, 750ml or medium size, be retailed at GHS 2.50 and 1.5L bottled water GHS3.50. Iced sachet water remains unchanged at 40p. A bag of sachet water, 500ml by 30pcs, will now sell at GHS 6.00 maximum from the retail trucks. Mini shops will now retail a bag of sachet at GHS8.00per bag maximum.”

The NEC also pleaded with “government and its agencies to take a second look at many fees and taxes on the packaged water industry to help reduce the financial burden to save the industry and protect jobs for the youths along the value chain from production to consumption of the packaged water.”

The last time the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) reviewed prices upward was in December 2021.