Sahara Group opens applications for 2022 graduate trainee program in Ghana

“Sahara Group is renowned for transforming young talent into global icons in the energy sector and this is a platform specially designed for every young graduate in Ghana seeking to learn and grow within a work culture that encourages and rewards excellence,” she said.

Ghana’s downstream sector continues to experience significant growth as a result of the government’s strategic reforms, policies, and investments.

There are also increasing efforts by the government to boost the adoption of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) LPG as a cleaner fuel compared to biomass and kerosene. LPG consumption in Ghana for Q1 2022 stood at 101,362 MT and this is projected to quadruple by end of the year.

Pulse Ghana

Sahara Group is expected to contribute significantly to the nation’s energy transition drive through continuing investments and the operations of LPG vessels, storage, and distribution facilities associated with the energy conglomerate in Africa.

Selormey said the program would give individuals with good first degrees in applicable disciplines a secure shot at kick-starting their careers with world-class training modules, mentorship, and self-driven goals.

“Details of the application process which will run from June 20th to 8th of July 2022. We invite youths in Ghana to start their journey to making a difference by applying today,” she added.

For young graduates below age 26 looking to begin a career in the energy sector, this is the opportunity to join a dynamic team at the Sahara Group.