Salaries paid via MoMo will attract E-Levy - GRA warns

“... salaries are paid from their bank accounts onto mobile money platforms, the 1.50% fee will be deducted into the government coffers.”

The incident of the E-Levy charges on salaries paid via MoMo will be on the employer and not the employee.

He stated that this is because a portion of their money is expected to be affected by the recently passed E-Levy.

Mr. Amoako explained that the controversial E-Levy is structured so that tax is factored into all revenue mobilisation streams.

In an interview with Joy News, the GRA official added that the Authority is ready to implement the E-Levy from May 1.

The official further explained that the current framework created by the law as it stands does not distinguish a corporate mobile money account and an individual mobile money account.

“For the banks, the disbursements from corporate accounts were not mentioned so it is clear that one is exempt. But in the MoMo, there was no distinction between the corporate MoMo account and the individual MoMo account,” he told JoyNews.

He also revealed that this will also affect loan disbursement among other banking transactions.