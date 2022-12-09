S&P downgrades Ghana's credit ratings from CCC+ to CC and outlook negative

Earlier, the international credit rating agency, Moody's downgraded Ghana from Caa2 to Ca.

It also downgraded the country deeper into junk territory on the likelihood that private creditors will incur steep losses during the government's planned debt restructuring.

The country's downgrade is the second-lowest score at Moody's.

The rating agency in a statement issued on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, follows plans in the proposed 2023 budget presented by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to restructure both local and foreign debts.

"The Ca rating reflects Moody’s expectation that private creditors will likely incur substantial losses in the restructuring of both local and foreign currencies debts planned by the government as part of its 2023 budget proposed to Parliament on 24 November 2022," it said.

"Given Ghana's high government debt burden and the debt structure, it is likely there will be substantial losses on both categories of debt in order for the government to meaningfully improve debt sustainability," it added.