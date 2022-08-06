RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

S&P downgrades Ghana's credit ratings to CCC+/C and outlook negative

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Standard and Poor's (S&P) Global Ratings, an American credit rating agency has pushed Ghana's debt further into speculative territory, lowering its foreign and local currency sovereign ratings to CCC+/C from B-/B.

Ken Ofori-Atta and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Ken Ofori-Atta and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

S&P in its outlook for the country recorded negative and said "reflecting Ghana's limited commercial financing options, and constrained external and fiscal buffers."

Recommended articles

A report by MarketWatch stated that the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Russia have magnified Ghana's fiscal and external imbalances.

It said demand for foreign currency has been driven higher by several factors, including nonresident outflows from domestic government bond markets, dividend payments to foreign investors, and higher costs for refined petroleum products.

Ken Ofori-Atta
Ken Ofori-Atta Pulse Ghana

The agency indicated that Ghana has also been affected by a lack of access to Eurobond markets.

"While these changes could improve the tax take going forward, the situation remains challenging, and over the first half of 2022, the fiscal deficit has exceeded the government's ambitious target," S&P added.

S&P had also affirmed Ghana's ratings in February, as Moody's downgraded the African nation to Caa1 with a stable outlook.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Sunyani Airport to open to traffic on Wednesday, August 2, 2022.

Akufo-Addo to open Sunyani Airport to traffic today

Ghana Police

Police foil robbery attack on gold buying shop at Konongo

A pump attendant fills a car with fuel.

Fuel prices beginning to go down in Ghana

Amid Nigeria's foreign exchange crisis, Emirates announces plan to reduce flights to the West African country

Emirates to reduce number of flights to Nigeria due to worsening foreign exchange crisis