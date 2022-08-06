S&P downgrades Ghana's credit ratings to CCC+/C and outlook negative

A report by MarketWatch stated that the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Russia have magnified Ghana's fiscal and external imbalances.

It said demand for foreign currency has been driven higher by several factors, including nonresident outflows from domestic government bond markets, dividend payments to foreign investors, and higher costs for refined petroleum products.

Pulse Ghana

The agency indicated that Ghana has also been affected by a lack of access to Eurobond markets.

"While these changes could improve the tax take going forward, the situation remains challenging, and over the first half of 2022, the fiscal deficit has exceeded the government's ambitious target," S&P added.