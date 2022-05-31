Video: Sending money through MoMo vendors is illegal - GRA warns

“It is illegal. You can’t go to a vendor and say take GH¢200 and send it to someone for me. No. When you go to the vendor, you are going to do only two things: to do a cash-out or cash-in. So, either you are withdrawing money or you are putting money in your own wallet,” he told Joy News on Monday, June 30, 2022.

He revealed that some people are resorting to this illegal means of sending cash to people, in order to avoid the electronic transfer charges.

“... people are trying to beat the 1.5% charged on mobile money and electronic transactions above GH¢100.

“This thing has been happening for a long time but many don’t know it is illegal,” the GRA official stressed.

Mr. Frimpong Danso also revealed that the GRA is fine-tuning the implementation of the E-Levy and very soon they will use technology to prevent the illegality.

Meanwhile, the Business & Financial Times (B&FT) last week reported that contrary to fears that implementation of the E-levy would collapse the business of mobile money agents, they seem to be making money from a new revenue stream – cash-in transactions.

According to the report, desperate attempts by some customers to avoid the E-Levy have triggered increased cash-in or deposit transactions.