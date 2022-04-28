SIDICOIN: BoG cautions public against cryptocurrency investment scheme

The BoG has thus warned the public through a notice issued on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The apex bank cautioned that Ghanaians or the public should desist from trading and investing in the Sidicoin investment scheme and any other unregulated investment schemes.

The central bank further cautioned banks, SDIs, electronic money issuers and payment service providers to desist from facilitating cryptocurrency transactions and unlicensed investment schemes through their platforms or agent outlets.

In a related development, dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy and media personality, Bridget Otoo, a few days ago engaged in a heated verbal exchange on social media over this same Sidicoin investment.

Ms Otoo had advised the former against publicly endorsing investment deals after Stonebwoy introduced a non-fungible token (NFT) SidiCoinNFT.

She insisted that it would be insensitive for the musician to make the move against the backdrop of his ambassadorial role in the Menzgold saga.

Prior to this, Stonebwoy tweeted and introduced his fans to this new business telling them times are changing hence joining SidiCoinNFT will help every hardworking individual to make money.

But Bridget Otoo in a swift response to Stonebwoy’s post said;