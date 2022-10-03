SIM card registration: Unregistered Ghanaians to know their fate next week

Sources close to Graphic Online said a new date and the modalities will be communicated early next week but added that the punitive measures as seen earlier in September will be implemented again.

The National Communication Authority (NCA), met with all telcos on Friday, September 30, to finalise the modalities and they expressed their readiness to go ahead with the exercise to block the unregistered SIMs as per the expiration of the deadline.

Meanwhile, it said those who have done stage one (linked their Ghana Cards to their SIM cards via *404#) will have up to end of year [2022] to complete stage two of their registration.

Again, those who have not registered their SIMs at all will be blocked from receiving calls, making calls, using data services, among other things.

It said such subscribers will however have access to initiate *404# to start their registration, and also be able to receive their unique codes via SMS.

It said for Telesol, Busy and Surfline which are grouped under Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) providers, subscribers started registration late so they will be given additional time to complete registration of their customers.

It reiterated that the industry regulator has submitted its roadmap post deadline to the policy maker, the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, for a final greenlight to implement.