Fraud Alert: SSNIT warns public against paying contributions to KenTrust Pensions Ltd

It therefore noted that any establishment or person(s) who pay their SSNIT contributions through the company or any other third party does so at their own risk.

The Trust is encouraging all employers and members of the Scheme to pay their first-tier contributions at its 51 SSNIT branches nationwide.

Read SSNIT's full statement below;

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, SSNIT has listed the following banks as its partners in the collection of contributions.

Pay your monthly contributions at any SSNIT branch https://www.ssnit.org.gh/contact-us/ or at any partner bank nationwide. Please see below list of banks:

Pay your monthly contributions at any SSNIT branch https://www.ssnit.org.gh/contact-us/ or at any partner bank nationwide.

Please see below list of banks:

1. Ghana Commercial Bank

2. Agricultural Development Bank

3. ABSA Bank

4. Standard Chartered Bank

5. First National Bank

6. First Bank National

7. Fidelity Bank

8. Guaranteed Trust Bank

9. OmniBsic

10. United Bank for Africa

11. Universal Merchant Bank

12. First Atlantic Bank

13. Cal Bank

14. Republic Bank

15. Zenith Bank

16. Access Bank

17. Societe Generale Bank

18. Ecobank

19. Consolidated Bank Ghana

20. Prudential Bank