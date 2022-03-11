RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

Fraud Alert: SSNIT warns public against paying contributions to KenTrust Pensions Ltd

Evans Effah

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), is cautioning the general public particularly employers and workers in the informal sector or self-employed persons from making pension contributions to KenTrust Pensions Limited.

Fraud alert from SSNIT

In a notice issued on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, SSNIT noted it has not designated the aforementioned company or any other third party to collect contributions on its behalf.

It therefore noted that any establishment or person(s) who pay their SSNIT contributions through the company or any other third party does so at their own risk.

The Trust is encouraging all employers and members of the Scheme to pay their first-tier contributions at its 51 SSNIT branches nationwide.

Read SSNIT's full statement below;

SSNIT's statement to the public. Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, SSNIT has listed the following banks as its partners in the collection of contributions.

1. Ghana Commercial Bank

2. Agricultural Development Bank

3. ABSA Bank

4. Standard Chartered Bank

5. First National Bank

6. First Bank National

7. Fidelity Bank

8. Guaranteed Trust Bank

9. OmniBsic

10. United Bank for Africa

11. Universal Merchant Bank

12. First Atlantic Bank

13. Cal Bank

14. Republic Bank

15. Zenith Bank

16. Access Bank

17. Societe Generale Bank

18. Ecobank

19. Consolidated Bank Ghana

20. Prudential Bank

Also, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), has extended the deadline for Members of the Scheme to merge their SSNIT and NIA numbers (Personal ID Numbers on their Ghana Cards) from 31st December, 2021 to 30th June, 2022.

Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

