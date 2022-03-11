In a notice issued on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, SSNIT noted it has not designated the aforementioned company or any other third party to collect contributions on its behalf.
Fraud Alert: SSNIT warns public against paying contributions to KenTrust Pensions Ltd
The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), is cautioning the general public particularly employers and workers in the informal sector or self-employed persons from making pension contributions to KenTrust Pensions Limited.
It therefore noted that any establishment or person(s) who pay their SSNIT contributions through the company or any other third party does so at their own risk.
The Trust is encouraging all employers and members of the Scheme to pay their first-tier contributions at its 51 SSNIT branches nationwide.
Read SSNIT's full statement below;
Meanwhile, SSNIT has listed the following banks as its partners in the collection of contributions.
1. Ghana Commercial Bank
2. Agricultural Development Bank
3. ABSA Bank
4. Standard Chartered Bank
5. First National Bank
6. First Bank National
7. Fidelity Bank
8. Guaranteed Trust Bank
9. OmniBsic
10. United Bank for Africa
11. Universal Merchant Bank
12. First Atlantic Bank
13. Cal Bank
14. Republic Bank
15. Zenith Bank
16. Access Bank
17. Societe Generale Bank
18. Ecobank
19. Consolidated Bank Ghana
20. Prudential Bank
Also, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), has extended the deadline for Members of the Scheme to merge their SSNIT and NIA numbers (Personal ID Numbers on their Ghana Cards) from 31st December, 2021 to 30th June, 2022.
