Tasty Tom tomato mix campaign wins new media at CIMG Awards

Produced by Olam’s foods subsidiary, Nutrifoods Ghana Limited, Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix is fortified with extra fibre to improve digestion and with Vitamin A, D, E and K which are essential for ensuring good eyesight, immunity, muscular growth and building strong bones in consumers.

Tasty Tom Tasty Twist campaign was aimed at incorporating Tomato Mix in meals which traditionally make use of fresh tomatoes only or no tomatoes at all. Through the campaign, consumers were taught modern ways of preparing age old dishes as they recreated recipes done by some top influencers. These influencers were carefully selected to help create awareness of the campaign. Entries poured in as views on the Tasty Twist recipe videos also increased with one post registering one million views.

The Tasty Tom Tasty Twist Campaign saw a substantial increase in followers, engagement and reach shortly after the announcement of the campaign on both Facebook and Instagram. The number of entries received for the campaign is evident of consumers eagerness to try new and exciting recipes for the meals they have been cooking over the years

After receiving the award, Mrs Maame Ama Afful, Marketing Manager for Nutrifoods Ghana Ltd expressed her appreciation for the award and promised consumers more exciting and engaging social media campaigns as well as more tasty twist recipes.

“People are getting more and more wrapped up in work and other demanding activities and so as a brand what we seek is to offer convenience, ease and excitement when cooking. Digital platforms were adopted as a medium to bring excitement and teach consumers an alternative to the laborious ways of cooking”.

Pulse Ghana

“We will continue to put together very well thought through campaigns in the coming years,” Mrs. Afful said.

Mr. Jay Anjaria, Vice President of Nutrifoods Ghana Ltd (Marketing) said, “This great feat is an encouragement to do more. We are grateful to all consumers who participated in this campaign and for those who use Tasty Tom, we say thank you.”

“This is just the beginning of more to come, continue to follow us on our social media pages for more thrilling campaigns”, Mr. Anjaria added.