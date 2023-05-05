TECNO debuts new “Magic Skin” - A waterproof, stain & abrasion resistant material technology for tts Smartphones

TECNO’s “Magic Skin” boasts of a sleek and delicate texture, a softer touch, an amazing color effect with vivid colors and vibrant patterns as well as a meticulously tailored “Magic Skin” design that is suited to give a distinctive positioning and unique style to each product line.

With its latest breakthrough on material innovation in smartphone design - the “Magic Skin” introduces a brand-new material technology which is sure to deliver a skin-friendly, stylish, and easy-to-clean advantage. This new “Magic Skin” material will be integrated into latest CAMON, SPARK and POP series, ensuring that consumers stay abreast with the latest modern trends in smartphone design innovations.

The benefits of “Magic Skin” extends beyond its aesthetic and visual appeal. The material is not only waterproof, but also resistant to abrasion, and can maintain its stability in extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to 70°C due to the dense molecular structure which also makes the material resistant to stains and spills as well as protection against UV light exposure.

It is perfect for everyday use, whether you spill coffee or wine on your smartphone, with the new “Magic Skin” material technology by TECNO, you can effortlessly wipe it clean without leaving any residual marks or stains. The “Magic Skin” has also been engineered to reduce the weight and thickness of the smartphone while maintaining durability and practicality, creating a more seamless integration and a comfortable grip.

By introducing “Magic Skin” to its product line, TECNO has achieved yet another milestones on their journey towards materials and design innovation by pushing the boundaries and creating new possibilities for the future. With ‘Stop at Nothing’ ingrained in their philosophy, TECNO has successfully delivered products that showcases what’s possible with design and aesthetics.

Their commitment to the mantra of “Don’t Stop Creating” has also served as a driving force behind their continuous efforts with the introduction of the latest “Magic Skin”.