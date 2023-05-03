TECNO delivers new “Magic Skin” for its latest smartphones

With Stop At Nothing as its band spirit, TECNO never stops creating modern and stylish products. TECNO has now gone an extra step ahead and launched a new “Magic Skin” made from cutting-edge material technology which brings beautiful, fashionable, premium and functional design.

It is expected that the new “Magic skin” will be first unveiled with the upcoming CAMON 20 series very soon in Ghana.

The innovative “Magic Skin” technology not only offers a premium texture but also delivers unparalleled functional benefits with high-end yacht and automotive interiors.

Boasting a sleek, modern design and a buttery-soft texture, this material is not only visually stunning but also easy to clean with waterproof, heat, cold, stain and abrasion resistant benefits.

This design excellence by TECNO has bagged well-recognized awards globally such as iF Design Award, MUSE Product Design Silver Awards, CMF Design Gold Award, Sustainable Design Award, and more.

While advanced technology is essential for attracting customers, smart phones also require distinctive and appealing designs to be successful. With the incorporation of this technology, TECNO devices are set to transcend the boundaries of practicality and aestheticism, ushering in a new era of elevated functionality and visual allure.

TECNO’s commitment to their mantra of "Don't Stop Creating" has served as a driving force behind the “Magic Skin” innovation that has propelled the brand to new heights in innovative design, exploring new creative frontiers. There is no doubt that TECNO will continue to push the envelope in design innovation and establish itself as a trailblazer in the smartphone industry.

Experience the magic here: MAGIC SKIN