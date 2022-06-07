RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

TECNO opens pre-order for 32-megapixel selfie camera - The SPARK 9 series

TECNO, a household brand among Ghanaians, is set to add to its popular SPARK model. Ahead of its launch, TECNO has opened pre-order for the latest SPARK 9 series; a trendy, lightweight and slim smartphone.

The iconic design of the SPARK 9 series comes with a dual ring camera for an exceptional selfie experience. With its AI enhanced photography camera system, capture amazing moments with the 32MP Super Clear Selfie front camera and 50MP AI tripple rear camera with dual flash.

Brimming with youthfulness, TECNO Spark 9 series boasts of G85 high-performance chip engine, 6.6" FHD+ Ultra HD large screen and an impressive 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a 5000mAh big battery with 18W flash charge for long lasting battery experience.

For a smooth user experience, the SPARK 9 Series comes with 128 GB ROM expandable via micro SD and a 4 GB RAM expandable via memory fusion up to 7GB. The SPARK 9 Series also runs on Android 12 with HiOS 8.6 interface. The latest Spark 9 series comes in versatile Quantum Black, Burano Blue, Holy White and Hacker Storm colors.

Pre-order the new TECNO Spark 9 series from any accredited TECNO shop nationwide with a minimum deposit of GHS 100. Customers who pre-order will receive amazing gifts and free vodafone date packages.

TECNO Spark 9 - Clear Selfie, Being Your Best Self!

Retail Prices

SPARK 9 PRO (128+4GB) - GHS 1,360

SPARK 9T (128+4GB) - GHS 1,269

SPARK 9T (64+4GB) - GHS 1,110

