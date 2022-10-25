The best App to sell gift cards in Ghana

First Off…

WHY WILL ANYONE BUY YOUR GIFT CARDS?

Gift cards have a tonne of value, and owning one means you can access specific things a cash buyer might not be able to.

Here are four reasons people buy gift cards. If you are shy about selling, these might help.

Discounts: People who sell gift cards will find willing buyers because gift cards allow the owners access to specific discounts that they might not be able to if they pay outrightly from a credit card. With gift cards, users can access up to 50% discount on items. Easier transactions: Gift cards are easier to transact with on e-commerce websites because, with them, you don't have to worry about the financial hiccups that come with a declined card, exceeded card limits, etc. Gifts for loved ones and associates: Gift cards are an excellent alternative to cash, with a powerful emotional significance. Especially if they have something, they've wanted for a long time and have not gotten, giving them a gift card will strengthen the bonds between relatives. This is why there will always be a market to sell gift cards.

SO, WHAT DOES CARDTONIC DO?

Cardtonic is an app for buying and selling all kinds of gift cards.

Cardtonic connects buyers with sellers so they can buy gift cards at a discount. Cardtonic also makes it very easy for people in Ghana to trade their gift cards for cash.

WHAT YOU WILL ENJOY BY USING CARDTONIC

1) Sell Unwanted Gift Cards - You can sell any unwanted gift card on the Cardtonic app, and it will be available for purchase by other users. All you need is an email address and your gift card information.

2) Buy Discounted Gift Cards - You can browse through hundreds of discounted e-gift cards and choose which ones you want to buy. We'll handle all the payment processing, so it's fast and easy!

3) Track Your Purchases & Sales - We provide tools and resources that allow you to track your history.

4) Get Rewarded - Automatically get reward points for transactions and referrals.

5) Best Rates - Cardtonic offers the highest gift card rates in Ghana, you can get paid up to 80% of your gift card amount.

CONCLUSIVELY

If you are looking for the best app to sell gift cards in Ghana, look no further than Cardtonic. Transactions are seamless and fast, you should try it today.

For more information, help and support, email help@cardtonic.com or call +2347060502770.