Top 10 winners of Multipac Limited WIN BIG PROMO walk away with refrigerators, TVs, etc

The top 10 winners of the WIN BIG PROMO challenge on social media were awarded various prizes.

The ultimate winner for the first draw walked away with a brand new refrigerator, while Fortune, the 2nd winner, won a washing machine.

The 3rd winner Milly Tracy won a 40-inch TV. The 4th and 5th winners Augustine Akagri and Ivy Arthur also won microwaves.

The 6th and 7th winners, Boakye Ayiwa Michelle and Agnes Darko, were rewarded with smartphones.

Maame Yaa, the 8th winner, won an air pod, while Rhoda Kennedy and Jerry John, the 9th and 10th winners, won an iron each.

When asked how they were able to compete and win such prices, one of the winners said: “All we did was to take videos or pictures of ourselves drinking any of the multipac products, posted it on our social media pages, tagged Multipac ltd and our friends and the person with the most likes, shares and comments won.”

You can also send bottle caps of any Multipac ltd products to any Multipac distributor near you with your details and stand a chance of winning amazing prices.

There were other fun activities like dancing competitions, drinking competition and so much more. Participants also won souvenirs from Multipac ltd.