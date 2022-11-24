Toyota Ghana announces the commencement of the 16th Toyota dream car art contest

The Toyota Dream Car Art Contest, which began in Japan in 2004 and has since received over 6 million artworks from over 100 countries, provides children with the opportunity to share their ideas about the future of automobiles and inspires them to follow their dreams.

Cars that can predict the future, cars that turn trash into books for poor children, flying cars, vehicles powered by water, etc. Who knows what the mobility of the future will be like? Therefore, Toyota Ghana is inviting children from all over Ghana to submit their wildest and most imaginative car designs by drawing a vehicle that addresses a problem in their community or around the world.

"As a company, our belief is to build and enhance the future developmental skills of children through such activities," stated Suzy Ansah, the Public Relations Officer for Toyota Ghana. “We can't wait to see the beautiful artwork that the kids will create this year”.

Pulse Ghana

Who is eligible to participate?

Anyone under the age of 15 who resides in Ghana is eligible to enter the Dream Car Art Competition, with entries divided into three categories:

1. Under the age of eight

2. 8-11 years

3. 12 and 15 years

How to Enter:

Draw and colour your dream car on a piece of A3 paper, then download and fill out an entry form available on the Toyota Ghana website.

Prizes:

The top three best artworks in each category in the National Contest will be selected and presented with electronic devices and other educational materials during an awards ceremony at their head office. Entries can be submitted in person at any Toyota Ghana Branch or scanned and sent via email to dreamcar@toyotaghana.com.

The artworks of the 9 national winners will be entered into the World Contest, where two special award winners and a grand prize winner from each category will be chosen. The winners of the grand prize and the special award will receive $5,000 to spend on educational materials, and their schools will also receive $10,000 in supplementary prizes to spend on educational materials. Additionally, the global competition's 21 Best Finalists will receive $3,000 for educational purposes.

For more information visit the official dream car page https://www.toyotaghana.com/dreamcar-art-contest.php