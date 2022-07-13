Video: Encroachers vow to rebuild after GRIDCo's demolishing exercise

According to GRIDCo, the exercise was to clear encroachers, whose activities pose a threat to its transmission towers and also save the lives of these squatters.

Pulse.com.gh was at the scene of the demolishing at American House in East Legon and some of the embattled squatters expressed disappointment in the government and the Member of Parliament for the area for not coming to their aid.

One of the ladies, Pulse Ghana spoke to said they could have at least given them the opportunity to carry their valuables and belongings before the exercise started.

“They came around at 5am dawn. We pleaded with them to at least allow us take our belongings. The MP also leaves nearby, but she didn’t show up to intervene.”

The angry woman said, if government demolishes the area, they will build again, she stated that “if you [government] don’t want us to leave here, make the affordable houses affordable to us all”.

GRIDCo in partnership with some District Assemblies and the media sensitized and educated the encroachers of the risk associated with their activities along the Company’s Right of Way.