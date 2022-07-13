RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

Video: Encroachers vow to rebuild after GRIDCo's demolishing exercise

Evans Effah

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) on Tuesday, July 12, embarked on a demolishing exercise to remove persons who have occupied their properties in parts of Accra.

Encroachers unhappy with government over GRIDCo demolishing exercise

The affected communities included some areas behind the Fiesta Royale Hotel, Ayigbe Town, Bawaleshie, Adjringano and American House.

According to GRIDCo, the exercise was to clear encroachers, whose activities pose a threat to its transmission towers and also save the lives of these squatters.

Pulse.com.gh was at the scene of the demolishing at American House in East Legon and some of the embattled squatters expressed disappointment in the government and the Member of Parliament for the area for not coming to their aid.

One of the ladies, Pulse Ghana spoke to said they could have at least given them the opportunity to carry their valuables and belongings before the exercise started.

They came around at 5am dawn. We pleaded with them to at least allow us take our belongings. The MP also leaves nearby, but she didn’t show up to intervene.”

The angry woman said, if government demolishes the area, they will build again, she stated that “if you [government] don’t want us to leave here, make the affordable houses affordable to us all”.

GRIDCo in partnership with some District Assemblies and the media sensitized and educated the encroachers of the risk associated with their activities along the Company’s Right of Way.

During that sensitisation exercise, GRIDCo urged compliance with timelines provided in media publications to prevent any inconveniences.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

