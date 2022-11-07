VIP increases Accra-Kumasi fare to GH120

According to a graphic.com.gh report, a ticket from Kumasi to Accra is now selling at GH¢120 on Monday morning instead of the GH¢100 that it sold in the last two weeks and GH¢80 that it sold three weeks ago.

Two weeks ago, Monday, October 24, 2022, the VIP JEOUN Transport Service, made up of private individual bus owners who have come together under the brand name VIP Jeoun increased fares by 20 per cent citing the rising cost of fuel and spare parts.

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union also followed up and increased fares by 19 percent.

Graphic further reported that on Monday morning, November 7, 2022, some commuters from Kumasi to Accra arrived at the Neoplan station [VIP station] at Asafo only to be told that the fare from Kumasi to Accra is now GH¢120 beginning this morning.

Fuel price in Ghana has hit an all-time high at the pumps with Petrol selling at GHS17.99 per liter and diesel retailing at GHS 23.49 a litre.

Meanwhile, members of the Ghana Road Transport Union have also announced an increment in transport fares by 19 per cent due to the rampant increase in fuel prices.