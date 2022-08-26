Vodafone Ghana to host virtual skills fair 2022 September 1

The fair, which benefitted about 4,000 young Ghanaians last year, will provide young people with career guidance, access to training content, and help them make informed career choices.

This year’s edition will be hosted by Berla Mundi. She will engage accomplished and seasoned individuals, such as Dr Mrs Irene Stella Agyenim-Boateng, a highly qualified C-Suite Human Resource Management Executive offering over 31 years of post-graduate professional working experience. She has spent over 17 years in Senior Leadership roles at directorship levels.

Hannah Ashiokai Akrong, the HR Director with Vodafone Ghana, will also share her experience during the fair. Hannah has vast experience across various industries, including Medtronic, a world leader in electronics where she pursued Business Partner HR roles across different countries (United States, United Kingdom and Ireland).

Another invitee, Mary Bennett, is currently the Resourcing, Talent & Learning Development Manager at Vodafone Ghana Limited. She has worked across a broad spectrum of industry sectors such as Oil and Gas, Telecommunications, IT, Health, and Education in the capacity of advising and influencing line management positions up to the board level.

Paul Kofi Mante, the Managing Director of EDC Investments Limited, will also share his insights at the event. He has also worked extensively for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Government of Ghana on the Promoting Private Sector Development Program.

Participants will also benefit from practical entrepreneurial lessons delivered by Christian Boakye Yiadom, the Chief Executive Officer of the Pizzaman-Chickenman franchise, award-winning musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla (Stonebwoy), and Ameyaw Kissi Debrah, a blogger, publisher, content creator, and social media influencer who will walk the participants through how they can create a strong digital presence.

This impressive list of resource persons will give participants a well-rounded perspective of the diverse world of work and how to grow in their chosen career path.

The topics that they will focus on include Personal Branding, Winning Attitudes, Financial Literacy - Investment and Saving Tips, Interview Tips, and CV Writing, among others.

The Vodafone Skills Fair comes off on the 1st of September at exactly 1:00 pm. Vodafone Ghana will host the program online via its YouTube and Facebook platforms. Follow all the Virtual Skills Fair posts on the Vodafone Ghana social media pages, click on the registration link in the caption to register, and choose your preferred topics.