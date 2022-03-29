We don't support E-Levy in any form or shape - Minority

According to him, the E-Levy is a nuisance tax and will overburden the suffering Ghanaian.

He made this pronouncement on the floor of the House on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta was in the House to push for the passage of the Electronic Transfer Bill (E-Levy).

He moved the motion on the floor for its approval while pleading for the House’s support.

But speaking in the House, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu accused the Majority of smuggling into the Order Paper.

According to him, the E-Levy did not find expression in the business statement.

He is, therefore, questioning the rationale behind the Majority side’s motive to pull such a surprise.

The Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) thus staged a walkout from the floor of the House.

They asked Parliament to put on record that the Minority does not want to be part of the controversial E-Levy.

Speaker Alban Bagbin said he was ready for the consideration stage to continue despite the Minority walkout.

Meanwhile, gravely ill Chieftaincy Minister, Alexander Kojo-Kum has been ferried to parliament in an ambulance to assist in passing the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.