We want a 148% increase in tariff for 2022 – ECG proposes to PURC

To achieve this, the Electricity Company of Ghana is proposing a 148% increment on distribution service charge (1) for 2022, which is the rate for electricity distribution companies to recover the cost of distribution network operations.

“The financial sustainability of the Electricity Company of Ghana is important as it impacts on the entire energy sector. With the huge investment needs facing the distribution industry over the next five years, it is expected that the proposed tariff increases would inevitably be approved to sustain efficient and reliable electricity service.”

“Overall, this tariff proposal indicates a high increase (148%) in year 2022 compared with the subsequent years’ increases of an average of 7.6%. This high increase in 2022 is largely attributable to the cost of investment projects; the gap that has developed over the years between the actual cost recovery tariff and the PURC approved tariffs; the continual application of the prevailing tariff (which was a 14% reduction) beyond the stipulated regulatory period (2019-2020); and the effect of macroeconomic factors,” ECG said in its 55-page tariff proposal document forwarded to the PURC.