According to the ECG, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) should approve the increment for actual cost recovery tariff and PURC-approved tariffs as well as the cost of completed projects.
We want a 148% increase in tariff for 2022 – ECG proposes to PURC
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has proposed a one hundred and forty-eight percent (148%) increase in tariff to help recover cost.
To achieve this, the Electricity Company of Ghana is proposing a 148% increment on distribution service charge (1) for 2022, which is the rate for electricity distribution companies to recover the cost of distribution network operations.
“The financial sustainability of the Electricity Company of Ghana is important as it impacts on the entire energy sector. With the huge investment needs facing the distribution industry over the next five years, it is expected that the proposed tariff increases would inevitably be approved to sustain efficient and reliable electricity service.”
“Overall, this tariff proposal indicates a high increase (148%) in year 2022 compared with the subsequent years’ increases of an average of 7.6%. This high increase in 2022 is largely attributable to the cost of investment projects; the gap that has developed over the years between the actual cost recovery tariff and the PURC approved tariffs; the continual application of the prevailing tariff (which was a 14% reduction) beyond the stipulated regulatory period (2019-2020); and the effect of macroeconomic factors,” ECG said in its 55-page tariff proposal document forwarded to the PURC.
ECG is also proposing an increment of 28.4% in 2022 for Distribution Service Charge (2) which is the rate electricity distribution companies recover distribution losses. For this set of charges, there is a proposal for an average increment of 2% from 2023 to 2026.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh