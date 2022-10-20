RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

We’re on course to go past ¢15 to a dollar by the end of the year - Prof. Bokpin warns

Evans Annang

Professor Godfred Alufar Bokpin, an economist, has disclosed that the worse is yet to come in terms of the sliding cedi.

Professor Godfred Alufar Bokpin
Professor Godfred Alufar Bokpin

He said Ghana’s currency is on course to hit 15 cedis to a dollar by the end of the year.

Read Also

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Showon Thursday, Professor Bokpin told host, Winston Amoah that Ghanaians need not engage in panic withdrawals.

He explained that it will worsen the plight of the cedi.

“We are on course to go past GH¢15 to a dollar and here, I will urge calm to my fellow Ghanaians. We only have one country.

“Let’s not cannibalise on the situation. Let’s come on board and let’s exercise the necessary restraint and calm. We don’t need to do panic withdrawals.”

Relatedly, members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) are protesting against the volatile exchange rates by closing down their shops in Accra.

Prof. Bokpin
Prof. Bokpin ece-auto-gen

The protest is intended to push government to urgently address the depreciating cedi, high-interest rate, and soaring inflation.

In a press briefing after a three-hour meeting with some members of the Council of State ahead of the protest, the President of GUTA, Dr Joseph Obeng, said the resolve to close shops was a distress call to the nation.

According to Dr. Joseph Obeng, the nation cannot continuously blame the economic problems on the Russia-Ukraine War and the COVID-19 which had no end in sight.

“Our immediate neighbours in this global village are Cote d’ Ivoire, Togo, and Burkina Faso. If they have not been consumed by these global phenomena, then, there is something fundamentally wrong with our economy.”

“Government should adopt other alternative currencies like the Chinese Yuan to reduce the pressure on the Dollar, especially. There should be the immediate implementation of the road map set out to flush out all illegal foreigners in the retail trade sector,” said Dr Obeng.

The protest will end on Monday, October 24, according to the group.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Fuel prices hike for the second time in March, here’s how much some stations sell a litre of their petrol and diesel in Ghana

Fuel prices to increase by 10% from October 16 – COPEC

Fuel pump

IES predicts fuel shortage as Ghana cedi depreciates further

Ghana Club 100: All set for the prestigious awards night on 14th October 2022

Ghana Club 100: All set for the prestigious awards night on 14th October 2022

GC 100 Awards

Zeepay Ghana Limited wins best company at the Ghana Club 100 awards