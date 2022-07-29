What skills you need as an entrepreneur in Africa?

Being an entrepreneur is the dream of many people and it is an exciting field but full of challenges. If you are an African looking to become an entrepreneur then you must possess some special skills that will help you gain success. Having a great idea, product, or vision isn’t going to help you become successful if you don’t possess other skills.

These important skills including financial skills, technical skills, communication skills, and leadership skills will help you become a successful entrepreneur. In this article, we will be discussing important skills that you will need as an entrepreneur in Africa:

Salesmanship

Salesmanship is an important skill that you must have as an entrepreneur. Every entrepreneur is also a great salesman who knows how to sell his words and his products. Especially for all the individuals who are aiming to become an entrepreneur in Africa, salesmanship is an important skill that they should possess.

Every business has to sell something whether it is a Business-to-Business (B2B) or Business-to-Customer (B2C) business. Your best product or service cannot sell itself, it will be you who will have to do all the work of presenting it in front of investors and selling it to investors and your customers.

Being a salesman is also important when you want to sell your vision or ideas to investors to gather investment from them or in front of your team members to gain their confidence. You must be a persuasive salesman to achieve success in business.

Problem-Solver

An entrepreneur should also be a good problem-solver because entrepreneurship is all about solving problems that are presented in society and providing a solution to those problems. All the successful companies and brands that you are seeing around the world, a majority of them are successful because they were able to solve a problem that existed in society and came up with a solution to that problem.

Not only that, as an entrepreneur you will encounter problems on a daily basis and it will be your job to solve those problems. Entrepreneurs must possess the skills of tackling problems, thinking out of the box, and coming up with innovative solutions that can lead them to success.

Creativity

Along with problem-solving, to become a successful entrepreneur, you will have to be creative, you will have to be innovative so that you can introduce a product or service into the market that isn’t available before in the market. Leif K-Brooks, the owner of the popular online platform Omegle became successful because he was creative enough to introduce a unique platform in the market that wasn’t available before.

If you cannot come up with a completely new idea then you must at least bring innovation to already existing ideas that are available in the market so that you are offering something unique to your customers and users. Andrey Ternovskiy, the founder of Chatroulette capitalized on the idea of Leif and started Chatroulette by adding unique and innovative features to the platform.

Time Management

Time management is an important skill not only for entrepreneurs in Africa but all over the world. Any entrepreneur that has good time management skills will be able to contribute a lot to the growth of his company/startup. Once you put a step in your professional life, time becomes the most important thing in your life apart from money and as an entrepreneur, you should be able to complete all tasks on time so that you also get time for yourself at the end of the day to recharge.

Communication

To build a successful business, communication skills are as important as other skills. If you master the skill of good communication then not only will you be able to get a lot of investment but also sell your products. The ability to clearly communicate information is a part of an entrepreneur’s daily routine. In Africa, you will need good communication skills daily when you will communicate and interact with your customers, colleagues, co-workers, partners, and other people in the market.

Leadership

As you will be the owner of your startup/company, you will have to take on all the leadership roles and the tasks associated with those roles, therefore, leadership skills are important. If you are a good leader, you can take your team members along with you, motivate them, boost their productivity, and move them to achieve a common goal.

You will also need to build a winning team for your business so that your business does not face a lack of technical people in any skill. As a leader and head of the company, it will be your job to recognize the strengths and weaknesses of your team members and how you can turn those weaknesses into strengths and capitalize on your strengths to dominate in the market.