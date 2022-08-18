Why is Ofori-Atta’s company benefitting from Ghana going for international loans - KKD fumes (Video)

“I read a report yesterday that broke my heart. I saw how much Ghana owes but I also found that apparently, the minister of finance’s company or former company, is the transaction advisor to the monies we borrow. So, as Ghana gets poorer, the minister of finance’s company or former company gets richer,” he opined on GTV’s breakfast show.

He noted that it was unethical for that to be happening. He blamed Ghana’s Parliament for allowing such a conflict of interest to fester.

“Is this what we want to continue in this country? Do we want to elect people into office, give them their pay and perks and then allow them and their friends and their companies or their former companies to be the very beneficiaries of the woes of our country?” he questioned.

In Mr Darkwah’s view, it was important for parliament to stop the plunder by passing laws that proscribe the finance minister from using his private company as a transaction advisor for state loans.

“This is not only about the minister of finance; this is about parliament; parliament, you must be ashamed of yourself. You have failed the people of Ghana because I don’t think from the time of Nkrumah to date, whoever is the minister of finance should be benefitting every time our country goes to borrow money,” he added.

KKD stated that this was a bad path the political elite are on. “So, whoever wins the next election will also set up their own companies and be the transaction advisors when we go and take a loan? What is wrong with us as a people? So, the person’s motive for even going for a loan, for me, now, is not clear because every time we take a loan, their company makes money. Does this make sense to us as a people?”

Watch full video below;

Ghana’s total debt stock has hit GH¢391.9 billion as per data from the Bank of Ghana.