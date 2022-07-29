Why should African businesses embrace digital marketing?

Digital marketing isn’t new, it has been around for quite a while and has created a lot of opportunities for businesses all over the world. In Africa, we are now seeing businesses starting to embrace digital marketing and using it for marketing purposes instead of other methods of marketing which is a positive trend. Today, we will be discussing some reasons why Africans should embrace digital marketing:

Reach international markets easily

Digital marketing allows businesses to reach international markets in an easier way. Most businesses prefer to have their businesses operations in multiple countries across the world so that the effect of the economy in your home country is minimized and doesn’t affect your business.

Through the Internet, business owners in Africa can launch online marketing campaigns in different countries around the world through social platforms and also through search engines. You never know about political instability so to remain on the safe side, digital marketing provides an easier way to reach international markets.

Measure Return on Investment (ROI)

Most businesses are willing to go out of their budget and spend to create brand awareness and increase their brand visibility, even in such challenging economic times. Compared to other methods of marketing, digital marketing gives you the advantage of analyzing the metrics of your marketing campaign and measuring the ROI that you don't get with other marketing methods.

Every aspect of your marketing campaign can be analyzed and measured with special tools that you get when you launch a digital marketing campaign. This data that business owners get is much more accurate than sampling tools that are used in traditional marketing which is why digital marketing is now being preferred over traditional methods of marketing.

Being able to analyze your return on investment (ROI) gives you the option to either stick with the same marketing strategies if the results are promising or change your marketing strategies if the results are poor.

Effective locally and regionally

Just as effective digital marketing is internationally, it is as effective locally and regionally. Through digital marketing, not only can African entrepreneurs reach international markets but they can also gain an advantage over their competitors locally. We are seeing how internet penetration has increased in the past few years and how more and more people have started using the Internet.

Those businesses that start to use digital marketing in the local and regional market will also gain a competitive edge over their competitors because it is a cost-effective and proven method of marketing that is outperforming traditional methods of marketing in terms of costs and results. Digital marketing is effective not only for products and services but it has also proven to be effective for games and apps like Words With Friends, both domestically and internationally.

Cost-effective

Compared to traditional and other methods of marketing, digital marketing is a cost-effective method of marketing that is able to generate promising results. Businessmen all over the world have started using digital marketing instead of traditional methods of marketing and they all can't be wrong.

Not only are you going to find more audiences on various internet platforms and search engines but digital marketing is also cheaper than traditional methods of marketing while producing similar or better results than traditional marketing methods. Whatever your product or service may be, whether it is a tool like Scrabble Word Finder for all the board game enthusiasts or a clothing product, you can promote it on the internet in a cost-effective manner.

Provides various employment opportunities

Another reason to embrace digital marketing is that it opens employment opportunities for many people in the region. As digital marketing is relatively newer in Africa compared to other continents, many people here aren’t that familiar with digital marketing. Individuals who are having a hard time finding a job for themselves can learn digital marketing, how they can launch an effective digital marketing campaign, how to produce leads from a digital marketing campaign, how to convert those leads into sales, etc, and apply for various digital marketing jobs.

Just by learning digital marketing and how it works, individuals can land themselves different jobs. Digital marketing has created different employment opportunities in other parts of the world and in Africa, if it is embraced whole-heartedly then it can help uplift different individuals financially by providing them employment.