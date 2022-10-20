World Lottery Authority endorses Ghana’s war against illegal lottery

At this year’s World Lottery Summit held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the association charged member countries to do more on responsible gaming and good causes.

Ghana’s National Lottery Authority (NLA) itself has been battling illegal lottery activities for some time now and the Authority has been determined to increase its clamp down with new measures put in place by the current Director-General.

The NLA has, a little over a year, launched its charity arm, the ‘Good Causes Foundation’, which has the objective to develop, implement and maintain an integrated action plan based on four main pillars – education, health, youth and sports development, and culture

Ghana is being represented at WLA Summit by the NLA boss, Mr Sammi Awuku and Dr George Gyamfi-Osew the immediate past Director of Operations of the Authority.

The World Lottery Authority (WLA) holds its meetings every two years but could not hold the 2020 event after the Buenos Aires, Argentina in November 2018 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The meetings amongst other things take stock of the various member countries’ programs, Regional reports, suspensions and expulsions from the Association.

Again, it is also to consider new members who meet the criteria and to promote Responsible Gaming and Good Causes within the various Lottery Bodies.

This year’s summit was held in Vancouver, British Columbia was attended by over 1,000 delegates drawn from various continents.

Suspension of Russia and Belarus