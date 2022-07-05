You will continue to pay e-levy despite IMF bailout - Government to Ghanaians

“Government is committed to ensuring the smooth operationalisation of all taxes including the e-levy to ensure that in addition to the IMF’s resources, government can continue to support its developmental goals on its own while ensuring that tax-to-GPD ratio increases to the peer range of 16%-18%”.

“An IMF-supported programme is likely to encourage the government to investigate the factors hindering the success of the e-levy (including by providing technical assistance if needed) and come out with strategies to improve it,” the statement stated.

The Ministry added that the proceeds from the electronic transfer levy will support government to salvage the economy.

The Finance Ministry also noted that additionally, other tax measures could be considered for the medium-term.