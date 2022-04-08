Your government’s economic record can’t match NDC’s - Duffuor jabs Bawumia

According to him, Ghana’s economic gains under his stewardship as Finance Minister are unmatched adding that the NDC’s successes had global recognition.

“We made it possible and we will do it again because we know how to do it,” he disclosed during the launch of Phase One of a grassroots party empowerment and self-financing project dubbed the “Ahot)” Project for the NDC party at the Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

“I hear some people are talking about the economy today, whatever they do or say what we achieved under Professor Mills they cannot do it because they just don’t know how to do it. For almost two years Ghana was adjudged the best managed economy globally under professor Mills.”

Meanwhile, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has attributed the current economic woes and the drastic depreciation of the local currency on challenges in approving the 2022 budget and Russia-Ukraine war.

According to him, the situation brought about low investor confidence in Ghana’s economy among others.

“The financial markets’ assessments of the 2022 budget, unfortunately, concluded that our projected 40% increase in revenue which underpinned the 2022 budget was not likely to materialize and therefore, our deficit will increase,” he disclosed during Danquah Institute and the NPP’s TESCON organized event on the state of the economy on Thursday, April 7, 2022.