Your perfect partner for financial independence on retirement

Pension planning for financial independence is largely dependent on the time one has concerning pension age. The earlier the better, as it cushions the number and amount of contributions to be made for a set target.

Most people think it’s a hustle and a load of work to plan for retirement. To them, ‘money no dey’ to even put some aside. However, finding the right partner to make this pension journey worth your while can be an interesting challenge to take on. That’s where the People’s Pension Trust comes in to help.

The People’s Pension Trust (PPT) is a licensed Corporate Trustee that offers innovative, flexible, and digitally driven pension products to ensure retirement income security for workers.

PPT aims to reduce old-age poverty by offering flexible and high-quality pension products for both formal and informal sector workers in Ghana and regionally.

The Trust also plans to provide some one million informal workers, locally and regionally, with a tailor-made pension product by 2025.

PPT’s values include innovation, trust, respect and service, by always representing the interest of the worker in fairness and integrity, embracing diversity and opinions, continuously developing products using the latest technology, and offering quality and reliable service.

The Trust has various offices across the country, which can be in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, Suhum, Tamale and Osino in the Fanteakwa District.

The products and services available to workers include the PPT Personal Pension Scheme, which targets the informal sector and is designed to provide additional funds for formal sector workers who want to enhance their retirement benefits.

PPT Occupational Pension Scheme also allows both employers and employees of a registered entity to fulfill their mandatory pension obligations whilst relieving them of trustee duties.

Meanwhile, the PPT Provident Fund Scheme is an optional contributory scheme that provides employees with additional retirement lump sums to complement mandatory pension schemes.

The PPT Third Party Scheme Administrative Service also offers third-party administration of registered group personal pension schemes under a Scheme Management Agreement with the Board of Trustees of the pension scheme.

Speaking about PPT, Mr Kofi Eba-Miezah Polley, the Chief Operations Officer said “As a pension company our goal is to ensure a decent retirement income security for formal and informal workers, to ultimately eradicate old age poverty. We are leveraging technology to introduce especially the informal sector to financial inclusion. We believe that with effective retirement planning through our digitized personal pension scheme everyone can look forward to a better tomorrow”.

To sign up for PPT, you can dial *789*111# and easily follow the instructions.

You can visit the People’s Pension Trust headquarters at No.5 Sam Nujoma Close, North Ridge, adjacent to the Visa Section of the German Embassy Accra-Ghana or call the number +233 302 738 242.

You can text the WhatsApp number +233 508 938 303 or send an email to info@peoplespensiontrust.com.

Traders, corporates, entrepreneurs, tech savvy-uber drivers, and all workers can sign up to PPT.