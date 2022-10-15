Zeepay Ghana Limited wins best company at the Ghana Club 100 awards

Speaking at the 19th edition of the awards, Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo reiterated government’s efforts at growing the private sector in order to promote development in the country.

He said government is focused on four thematic ways; Macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability, Infrastructural development, Accelerated industrial development and Agricultural transformation to accelerate economic growth in the country.

He encouraged all the companies present to assist government achieve its goal of increasing the economic level of the nation as well as creating more jobs.

Mr. Yoofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority expressed his delight at the return of the awards from a two-year break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are gathered here to celebrate and award the 100 most outstanding companies in Corporate Ghana today; Companies who have survived the pandemic and not only survived but thrived in the wake of it.”

"After a two-year hiatus, it fills me with immense pride and joy to see us gathered once more to celebrate the private sector in Ghana”, he said.

Pulse Ghana

“Undisputedly, the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted global trade and commerce, with its effects being felt by every country in the world, including Ghana.”

“With global trade and supply chain networks hindered and other measures rendering the norm of business operations obsolete, a paradigm shift emerged, with companies resorting to technology and innovation for continuity of business operations.”

“The private sector in Ghana has had to change significantly to accommodate the exigencies of the pandemic. Entrepreneurs and businesses were compelled to seek out and adopt new strategies to modify their business operations to remain productive and stable. From the ways work was conducted to the where work was conducted, it is safe to say that virtual work and other innovations have become the new normal”, Mr. Grant added.

The GC100 event was first held in March 1998.

The event remains one of the flagship programmes of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, GIPC.

It is aimed at introducing a system of ranking the top 100 companies in Ghana while encouraging and nurturing the private sector to develop and grow to compete internationally.