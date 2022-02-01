McDan Aviation ordered to stop using Terminal 1 until further notice

“We note with concern your failure to comply with the directive despite the outstanding issues on the prior terms and conditions for the use and operations of Terminal 1 as a Private Jet Terminal. Management has consequently directed the suspension of your use of Terminal 1 until further notice,” the letter from the GACL to McDan Aviation ordered.

The letter continued: “You are kindly requested to relinquish the keys to enable Management to undertake a Joint Inventory by close of business day, Monday, January 31, 2022”.

The Ghana Airports Company Limited has accused McDan Aviation of breaching the laid down procedure after procuring its licence to operate in 2019.

Meanwhile, McDan Aviation has suspends operations of Private Jet Terminal and has began talks with GACL.

In a related development, the Roads and Transport Committee has summoned sector Minister Ofori Asiamah over the reported snub of the management of the Ghana Airport Company by businessman MacDan.

The company reportedly ignored an order to halt the inauguration of a private jet terminal over breaches of safety protocols.