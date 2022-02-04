McDan is permitted to use Terminal 1 at KIA for private Jet operation now - GACL

“With Reference to our earlier letter referenced GACL/MD/FHS20/1/22on the above subject we wish to inform you that the GACL has delegated the Terminal 1 to McDan Aviation for private jet operations.”

“As part of measures to opertaionalise the Terminal we require Covid-19 testing services at the Terminal 1”.

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, the GACL in a letter directed McDan to suspend its operations at Terminal 1 of KIA until further notice.

“We note with concern your failure to comply with the directive despite the outstanding issues on the prior terms and conditions for the use and operations of Terminal 1 as a private Jet Terminal.

“Management has subsequently directed the suspension of your use of Terminal 1 until further notice,” a statement signed by the Managing Director of the GACL said.

McDan Aviation Company is the owner of the private jet terminal which was launched on January 28, 2022.