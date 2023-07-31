Mekakrawa: 5 things to know about Prudential Life Insurance Ghana's new policy

Life is full of unpredictable twists and turns, and while the hope is for the best, it is essential to prepare for the worst. Accidents, illnesses, natural disasters, and unexpected emergencies can disrupt the lives of many and leave them financially vulnerable.

Mekakrawa, a microinsurance policy from Prudential Life Insurance Ghana insures the subscriber and one dependent against the loss of life due to natural and accidental death, a means to be protected on uncertain events for the future.

Here are 5 things to know about Mekakrawa insurance policy, a product of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana.

Benefits of Mekakrawa

The insurance policy covers death; accidental and natural death, total permanent disability and critical illness for subscribers and dependants and in some cases, subscribers only.

Death benefits

This benefit is paid to the beneficiary of the policy when the death of the policyholder occurs due to natural causes. If the death of the dependent occurs, the benefit will be paid to the subscriber.

Accidental death benefits

This benefit is paid to the beneficiary of the policy or the policyholder when an accidental death of the policyholder or the dependent occurs respectively.

Total permanent disability benefit

This benefit is paid only when the main life is totally and permanently disabled, through the loss of the use of two limbs or both hands or permanent loss of sight or two eyes and also in the event of total paralysis.

Critical illness benefit

This benefit is paid only when the main life has one or the other critical illness insured by this policy. The critical illnesses insured by this policy are cancer, stroke, kidney failure and heart attack.

Age requirement for Mekakrawa insurance policy

The minimum age on entry for a Mekakrawa subscription is eighteen (18) years. The maximum age is fifty-nine (59) years.

The policy ceases to cover total permanent disability and critical illness at sixty-five (65) years of age. For dependents of Mekakrawa subscribers, the minimum age on entry is zero (0) years to a maximum of seventy-four (74) years.

Amount involved for Mekakrawa subscription

Mekakrawa is an insurance policy for all. With as little as GHc3 monthly premium, one can subscribe to a bronze policy with benefits as high as GHc975.

Monthly premiums may also be GHc4.5 for Ruby, GHc9 for Emerald, GHc22.5 for Sapphire, GHc27 for Pearl, GHc36 for Gold and GHc45 for Diamond. The benefits for Diamond could go as high as GHc15,000.

Waiting period

For subscribers of the Mekakrawa insurance policy, there is a waiting period of 3 months in which no death and critical illness benefits are payable.

This waiting period, however, does not apply to accidental death and total permanent disability benefits.

Identification document for Mekakrawa claims

Mekakrawa policyholders and claimants will need a National ID (Ghana Card), Voters ID, Passport or Driver's License to make claims.

Some benefits may need a police report, death certificate or other legal documents.