A statement from the ministry issued on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 said: “As of 17 March, 14,091,542 SIM cards had been linked to the Ghana card” while “10,348,532 bio-captures” had been conducted and 99,445 new SIMs registered.
Ministry of Communication extends SIM card registration deadline to July 31
The Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation has extended the deadline for SIM card registration from March 31, 2022, to July 31, 2022.
"Due to a number factors including the fact that over 7.5 million citizens and residents are yet to obtain Ghana cards to enable them to register their SIM cards, it is clear that the deadline for the completion of the registration of the remaining active SIM cards cannot be met," the statement from the ministry said.
The statement signed by the sector Minister, Ursula Owusu also added that more time will be required to update the SIM registration app for the registration of diplomats while a self-service SIM registration app is also being developed to facilitate the registration of SIM cards for Ghanaians resident abroad.
"This will be operational by mid-April," the statement noted.
The Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation thus noted that based on the said challenges, there’s the need for citizens to be given more room to comply with the directive, hence the extension of the deadline for the mandatory registration process.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh