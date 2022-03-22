Ministry of Communication extends SIM card registration deadline to July 31

"Due to a number factors including the fact that over 7.5 million citizens and residents are yet to obtain Ghana cards to enable them to register their SIM cards, it is clear that the deadline for the completion of the registration of the remaining active SIM cards cannot be met," the statement from the ministry said.

The statement signed by the sector Minister, Ursula Owusu also added that more time will be required to update the SIM registration app for the registration of diplomats while a self-service SIM registration app is also being developed to facilitate the registration of SIM cards for Ghanaians resident abroad.

"This will be operational by mid-April," the statement noted.