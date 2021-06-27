Mobile money agents to increase charges from Monday

In a press statement issued on June 25, they said the government has increased taxes on the telcos to which have been transferred unto the customers.

“Initially, agents pay 5% on Cash-in service wallet but it was secretly increased to 10% without our knowledge.

“We feel this is a gross disregard to procedures.”

They counted the numerous operational costs aside the risks of armed robbery, acid baths, fraud and insecurity, which they say leads to death, deformity, maiming and loss of huge amounts of money.

“The unfortunate aspect of it all is that the deceased, and/or victims are left to their families without any form of support from government.”

Pulse Ghana

“In total, on each network, every agent will be paying 20% tax on monthly basis,” they said in a press statement on Friday.

Management is by this press informing all MoMo Agents to transfer the cost to the customer.