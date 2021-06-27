RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Mobile money agents to increase charges from Monday

Evans Annang

The Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana has served notice that they will increase their service charge from Monday, June 28.

According to the Association, this is to mitigate the increase in taxes on their operations.

In a press statement issued on June 25, they said the government has increased taxes on the telcos to which have been transferred unto the customers.

“Initially, agents pay 5% on Cash-in service wallet but it was secretly increased to 10% without our knowledge.

“We feel this is a gross disregard to procedures.”

They counted the numerous operational costs aside the risks of armed robbery, acid baths, fraud and insecurity, which they say leads to death, deformity, maiming and loss of huge amounts of money.

“The unfortunate aspect of it all is that the deceased, and/or victims are left to their families without any form of support from government.”

“In total, on each network, every agent will be paying 20% tax on monthly basis,” they said in a press statement on Friday.

Management is by this press informing all MoMo Agents to transfer the cost to the customer.

“We are advising our members to transfer the cost to those who seek our services”, they added.

